Lucky few Bills fans eager to cheer on team from stands

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A limited number of Buffalo Bills fans arrived early in preparing to cheer the team on in hosting the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

It marked the first time fans were allowed to attend a home game this season after state health officials limited ticket sales to about 6,700. And it came in Buffalo's first home playoff game in 24 years.

Scott Hammond attended the game with his 15-year-old son, Landon, and says he "almost cried" upon finding out he was among the approximate 6,700 fans to win a ticket lottery.

A Channel 2 employee, Brynne Deppas, was among the fans who were lucky enough to have a ticket and have a negative COVID test in advance of the history game on Saturday.

She snapped some some photos that showed the messaging concerning social distancing and mask wearing inside Bills Stadium.