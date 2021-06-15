Lotulelei eagerly rejoins Bills after year off from football

The 31-year-old says he missed playing.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has eagerly rejoined the Buffalo Bills for the start of their mandatory minicamp sessions after taking a year off from football due to COVID-19 concerns.

The seventh-year player known for his reserved, quiet nature had a beaming smile and cracked jokes in discussing how excited he was to be back on the field.