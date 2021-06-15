Lotulelei eagerly rejoins Bills after year off from football

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has eagerly rejoined the Buffalo Bills for the start of their mandatory minicamp sessions after taking a year off from football due to COVID-19 concerns.
The seventh-year player known for his reserved, quiet nature had a beaming smile and cracked jokes in discussing how excited he was to be back on the field.
Lotulelei says he has no regrets for making his decision but acknowledged it was difficult at times to watch the Bills make their run to the AFC Championship game last season. The 31-year-old says he missed playing.