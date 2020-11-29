Chargers return star RB Austin Ekeler day before game with Bills

He averaged 5.1 yards per carry before his Week 4 injury. He was able to practice this week, but his status was left up in the air until Saturday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It appears the Bills will have to face the Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler, after all.

Just one day before the Bills and Chargers Week 12 matchup, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn announced Saturday the team officially reactivated Ekeler off the injured reserve.

Without Ekeler, the Chargers running backs are averaging less than three yards per carry. Ekeler averaged just over five yards per carry in the four games he played this season, prior to his injury.

The Bills' struggling run defense may not be catching a break on Sunday but can be hopeful Ekeler will have a snap count.