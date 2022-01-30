Local Bills fans hold fundraiser for Oishei Children's Hospital at Canalside

Local Bills fans took advantage of the first Sunday without Bills football to give back to the Oishei Children's Hospital during a Canalside event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals were kicking off in Arrowhead Stadium in the AFC championship game, Colleen Marchetta and her son Jack were busy giving back in a big way in Western New York.

Colleen said it best on Sunday afternoon at Canalside in Buffalo.

"We all know today is the AFC championship game, and if you're from Buffalo, you may not want to be watching, it may bring up some emotions," she said.

Instead of watching the Chiefs battle with the Bengals, Colleen decided to take advantage of the first Sunday without Bills football, since a loss in the divisional round to the Chiefs, which is a wound still fresh for many in Western New York.

Colleen went ahead and started a fundraiser at Canalside, which included an ice sculpture, Del Reid's 26 Shirts, food trucks, ice skating and a raffle. It's an event that helped Bills fans celebrate the season, but even more important, it was an opportunity to raise money to give back to the Patricia Allen Fund at Oishei Children's Hospital.

The hospital is especially meaningful for the Marchetta's as Colleen's son, Jack, has received treatment for a rare autoimmune disease since the age of 2. Equally supporting the Bills and the hospital brought out dozens to Canalside.

"Jack has been a patient at Oishei since he was 2 years old. We were just there on Friday for one of your (Jack's) infusions. We are so grateful to the hospital for everything they have done. You are looking at a perfectly healthy boy, and that is thanks to the hospital," Colleen said.

Jack added that "the hospital has done a lot for me, and I am grateful for that, and I am just happy it's helping other kids."