x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Bills

LIVE BLOG: Bills fishing for first win of the season in Miami

The Bills are 0-1 heading into Week 2 at Miami.
Credit: AP
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) warms up before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — FIRST QUARTER:

- The Dolphins open the first series going three and out with two sacks from Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde.

- The Bills open up the game with a 46-yard touchdown run on 2nd & 10 from Devin Singletary. Buffalo takes an early 7-0 lead.

- Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit by AJ Epenesa when Miami went for it on 4th & 2. Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an injury.

- The Bills score on back-to-back series, capping off a seven-play, 52-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. 14-0 Bills.