LIVE BLOG: Bills fishing for first win of the season in Miami

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — FIRST QUARTER:
- The Dolphins open the first series going three and out with two sacks from Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde.
- The Bills open up the game with a 46-yard touchdown run on 2nd & 10 from Devin Singletary. Buffalo takes an early 7-0 lead.
- Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit by AJ Epenesa when Miami went for it on 4th & 2. Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an injury.
- The Bills score on back-to-back series, capping off a seven-play, 52-yard drive with a five-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. 14-0 Bills.