LIVE BLOG: Bills fishing for first win of the season in Miami

The Bills are 0-1 heading into Week 2 at Miami.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — FIRST QUARTER:

- The Dolphins open the first series going three and out with two sacks from Taron Johnson and Micah Hyde.

- The Bills open up the game with a 46-yard touchdown run on 2nd & 10 from Devin Singletary. Buffalo takes an early 7-0 lead.

- Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was hit by AJ Epenesa when Miami went for it on 4th & 2. Tagovailoa was carted off the field with an injury.