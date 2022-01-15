LIVE BLOG: AFC wild card game, Bills host Patriots

The Bills are set to host the New England Patriots in freezing temps under the lights at Highmark Stadium.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 1st Quarter:

5 degrees or 75 degrees.

This offense is the real deal.

Touchdown Bills, Allen to Knox for his second touchdown of the game, 14-0 Bills. On 3rd and 4, Allen takes a designed run up the middle for the first down. 2nd and 10, Allen hits Mckenzie for 19 yards, first down. Buffalo picks up the first down. Isaiah Mckenzie takes the handoff for 7 yards, 3rd and 1. Allen connects with Dawson Knox for 24 yards.

Micah Hyde comes up with a huge interception in the end zone. Bills ball. Jones picks up a big 3rd and 10 with a 16 yard rush, Pats now in Buffalo territory. Next play, Jones had Brandon Bolden wide open at the Buffalo 25 and he dropped the pass, lucky break for the Bills. On 3rd and 14, Mac Jones hits his tight end Hunter Henry for 30 yards. Patriots start their first drive inside their own 15 yard line.

Bills strike first, Allen finds Dawson Knox in the back of the end zone. 7-0 Bills.

Allen keeps it himself and picks up two big gains with his feet to give the Bills a couple of first downs on the opening drive. Buffalo picks up an early first down with a 4 yard Devin Singletary run. First play Josh Allen hits Stefon Diggs for a 9 yard gain. Bills receive the ball first.

Pregame: The Bills are set to host the New England Patriots in freezing temps under the lights at Highmark Stadium. Winner moves on to the divisional round, loser goes home.

A notable inactive for Buffalo is DE Efe Obada. Outside of Obada, and the players put on IR earlier this year, the team has their core key players heading into their wildcard game with New England.

Gameday roster & inactives: pic.twitter.com/Izd81WFdgM — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) January 15, 2022