LIVE BLOG: AFC East on the line - Bills at Patriots

The AFC East is on the line with the Buffalo Bills in Foxborough against New England. Here is a look at the pregame roster.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Second Quarter:

- We are tied. New England scores on a Damien Harris rushing touchdown for 16 yards to end a 13-play, 75-yard drive. The Patriots ate up more than seven minutes on the clock after a near seven-minute drive by the Bills.

First Quarter:

- The Patriots eat up the remainder of the first quarter on their second drive.

- The Bills strike first. Josh Allen hits Isaiah McKenzie for a three-yard touchdown to cap off a 13-play, 61-yard drive after the Patriots go three and out on their opening drive.

