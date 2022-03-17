Von Miller signs 6-year contract with the Buffalo Bills

"They were going to win the Super Bowl without me, it's an honor and a privilege to be a part of it," Von Miller said.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Von Miller is officially a member of the Buffalo Bills.

The two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year agreed to terms with the Bills Wednesday night, signing a six-year, $120 million contract.

Miller spoke with the Buffalo media for the first time Thursday evening, during which he spoke of the immense talent the Buffalo Bills have on both sides of the ball. That very much includes Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

"They were going to win the Super Bowl without me, it's an honor and a privilege to be a part of it," Miller said.

While speaking with reporters, Miller also talked about his decision to leave the LA Rams, saying it was a very difficult decision to make.

"This was really one of the hardest decisions that I've ever made in my life," Miller said.

Miller says he considers himself among the very best to ever rush the passer, and promises to bring his leadership skills to the successful culture the Bills have in Buffalo.