BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills' home opener on Sunday will be bittersweet because one of the team's biggest fans won't be there.

Ezra Castro, better known as Pancho Billa, died earlier this year following his battle with cancer.

Three local businesses have found a way to honor his legacy and passion for the Bills through a jacket.

Chalk Line, Zubaz, and 26 Shirts have teamed up to create a limited-edition jacket.

You can purchase the jacket for $99.99 on the 26 Shirts website. All proceeds from the jacket will go to Pancho Billa's family.

They are available for you to order now through October 20. The jacket is not affiliated with the Buffalo Bills.

