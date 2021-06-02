Leslie Frazier says Tremaine Edmunds' story isn't 'written' yet on his career

The Bills coaching staff reassures faith in linebacker Tremaine Edmunds' progress.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Though he's a two-time Pro Bowler, Tremaine Edmunds knows that there's still plenty of room to grow. In his first three seasons, the former Virginia Tech product shined on the football field for the Bills, but this past season the inconsistency kicked in.

According to pro football focus, he allowed 12.5 yards per reception, the second most among linebackers, plus missed 15 tackles.

But now that Buffalo picked up his fifth-year option, it proves all the support is behind him especially from Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.

"When you realize some of the guys we drafted are older than Tremaine, it's crazy," said Frazier. "I mean he's getting ready to go into his fourth year so he still a pup in so many ways. His best football for sure is ahead of him."

#Bills DC Leslie Frazier says LB Tremaine Edmunds best football is still ahead of him. Added he came to the Bills so young and he's still learning/growing.



"The story is not written yet on his career." — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) June 2, 2021

"He just needs to stay healthy and that is the key. As he stays healthy and continues to grow and develop his best football is ahead of him. He's going to grow as a leader he's going to grow and some of the things that we ask him to do on the field," Frazier said.

He added, "Just being in those situations just being exposed to more situations. The story is definitely not written on his career yet. There's a lot more good to come as he continues to develop."

Again, Edmunds has the size and speed to develop in different areas of his coverage.