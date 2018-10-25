ORCHARD PARK, NY - LeSean McCoy remains in the concussion protocol but a good sign is he will be practicing on Thursday just on a limited basis.

McCoy's status for Monday night's game against the Patriots is still up in the air. McCoy left last week's game against the Colts during the Bills' opening drive with a head injury and did not return.

As for the game itself, right now the Bills are a 14-point underdog, something they're used to against New England.

"Is that new? I mean last year, this year, I don't think it's new. They were in the Super Bowl last year and have won the division X amount of years. I've been in this position before and until you beat them, they're going then they're going to be favored. That's how it works so we have to earn every part of it," Bills head coach Sean McDermott said.

McDermott also confirmed earlier in the week, rookie quarterback Josh Allen will not play against New England. He's still dealing with a right sprained elbow so Derek Anderson will start his second straight game.

