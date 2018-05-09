ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. - On the field, LeSean McCoy isn't showing any signs of slowing down, even at age 30.

"I feel fine. It feels good to get back out here with my teammates, running around a little bit. I had a couple days on the field of getting that full football shape of the plays. I was okay, and I’ll be fine in time for game time on Sunday," LeSean McCoy said.

With many questions surrounding the Bills offense as a new quarterback takes over not to mention shaky offensive line, McCoy will once again carry a heavy workload. Maybe even more than last year.

"To be honest, that’s always been my thing since about my third year. I’ve always been the focal guy on offense, so I’m used to that," LeSean McCoy said.

"He’s playing fast, he looks like he’s in better shape even than he was a year ago. I think he’s been off to a real fine start," head coach Sean McDermott explained.

So for the team's sake, it's good McCoy seems mentally ready to go especially given his legal issues off the field with the ongoing investigation of an assault on his ex-girlfriend.

Delicia Cordon sued McCoy and a friend for damages during a home invasion back in July where she was beaten and jewelry was stolen.

On Wednesday, McCoy spoke publicly about the lawsuit for the first time.

"I’ll take care of that stuff, but right now, what I’ve got to worry about is the Baltimore Ravens. [I'm keeping] everything the same with that and focus. This is a big week for me, week one. I didn’t have a lot of playing time in the preseason, so I’m really locked in and trying to focus everything on football right now. We’ll take care of that," McCoy said.

From a team standpoint, when Sean McDermott was asked how they've handled the off field distractions, he said "nothing's changed along those lines."

"We as a team talk about general distractions that can come up during the year and there’s always things that come up during a season; you name it since you’ve been playing on a team since you’re [young]. We have a lot of respect for those things, but it’s important that we stay focused on what we need to stay focused on and the teams stays together," McDermott explained.

Despite everything that's happened, McCoy was named a captain as voted by his teammates, a move that had some confused but McDermott was not surprised.

"That was voted on by his teammates and I think that says a lot about their respect for him as a teammate. I’m proud of him for that as well," McDermott said.

When it comes to if there was any resistance to having him serve as a captain given the off field issues, McDermott said once again "nothing has changed with that" and "we have a lot of respect for that situation."

The Bills face the Ravens on the road for week one one Sunday, September 9. Kick-off is at 1 p.m.

