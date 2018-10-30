ORCHARD PARK, NY - LeSean McCoy is not used to having a season like this. He has yet to score a touchdown and only has 257 yards on 75 carries and is averaging 3.4 yards per carry. That's the worst start of his 10-year career.

McCoy only rushed for 13 yards on 12 carries and had 6 catches for 82 yards against the Patriots on Monday night football. After the game, he expressed his frustration with his lack of production and the offensive struggles as a whole.

“The hard work I’ve put in my whole life, my career, for it to happen like this every game, it’s tough,” he said. “You see the defense out there, just grinding. It is frustrating.”

Despite McCoy's struggles this season, he's not questioning his own ability.

“I still can play. Defenses know I still can play. You see the way they approach me when I’m in the game," McCoy said.

He was also asked about the upcoming NFL trade deadline on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and how much that is weighing on his mind, he said "Who knows" but also said he is still happy with the Bills and does not want out of Buffalo.

