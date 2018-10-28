BUFFALO, NY -- Following a nasty looking hit on the Bills' first drive against the Colts, the team announced Sunday afternoon that running back LeSean McCoy has cleared the concussion protocol he's been in for the last week and that he is "expected to play" against New England.

LeSean McCoy has cleared concussion protocol and is expected to play on Monday night against the Patriots. @WGRZ #BillsMafia — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 28, 2018

McCoy's injury occurred on a 2nd and 10 run from the Buffalo twenty-yard line. McCoy was undercut and tumbled out of bounds, falling initially on what looked to be his ankle but eventually landing face first into the Lucas Oil stadium turf.

He left the game, exiting with trainers, and did not return.

LeSean McCoy's in the red, non-contact jersey practicing on a limited basis as he's still in the concussion protocol. @WGRZ #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/8Vp50G3WUx — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) October 25, 2018

McCoy has been practicing all week just on a limited basis. He was in the red, non-contact jersey and was listed as "questionable" for the game but now all signs point to he'll play.

