The 'LeBron James' audible by Josh Allen caught The King's attention

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — In a game some Bills fans might want to forget, there was one moment that caught the attention of NBA legend LeBron James.

That happened with less than two minutes to play in the second quarter of the Bills' 25-20 loss to the Jaguars. The Bills faced a second-and-4 from the Jacksonville 25.

During the broadcast, you could hear Josh Allen shout "LeBron James" to his teammates, leading to the obvious question.

"I wonder what that 'LeBron James' audible Josh Allen yelled out meant. LOL," James posted to social media.

The play itself was an incomplete pass by Allen, who completed 27 of 40 passes for 359 yards and two touchdowns. He threw an interception and also ran for a 3-yard score.

I wonder what that "LeBron James" audible Josh Allen yelled out meant 🤔 . LOL 😂 — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023

James showed an interest in the Bills game from the starting, having picked them to beat the Jaguars.

Buf over Jags this early am. #NFLSundayPicks — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 8, 2023