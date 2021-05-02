Lamar Jackson's charity selling Bills Mafia merchandise

Since the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs, Bills Mafia has donated $500,000 to Jackson's favorite charity after he left the game with a concussion.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville, Kentucky charity is now finding a formal way to say 'thank you' to all the members of Bills Mafia who donated to their cause.

During the Divisional Round playoff game between the Bills and the Ravens, Baltimore's quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a concussion and was forced to leave the game. Since that day, Bills Mafia has been donating to Jackson's favorite charity Blessings in a Backpack. The organization helps provide meals to children struggling with food insecurity.

As of February 5, the donations from 17,451 members Bills Mafia totaled more than $500,000. According to a tweet from Blessings in a Backpack, that will allow them to provide more than 131,000 hunger-free weekends for children.

The generosity of #BillsMafia continues to grow! Thank you to everyone who's donated to Blessings in a Backpack. We couldn't do what we do without your support! pic.twitter.com/25c5z0ktgr — Blessings in a Backpack (@BlessinBackpack) February 4, 2021

To say 'thank you,' Blessings in a Backpack is releasing a line of merchandise honoring that spirit of giving. The series of T-shirts, sweatshirts and coffee mugs have the phrase "Who will feed the kids this weekend? Bills Mafia will." The merchandise is being sold for between $15 and $25 with proceeds going towards Blessings in a Backpack. You can click here to see what's for sale. The merchandise will be available until February 22. According to the site Bonfire, nearly 200 items have been sold crushing the goal of 50 items. That means so far, an additional $2,000 will be going towards Blessings in a Backpack.

Lamar Jackson has yet to address this latest update on social media, but when the donations first started, he tweeted his gratitude to Bills Mafia. On January 18 he tweeted: "Appreciate that #BillsMafia Means A lot not to only me but those kids as well."

