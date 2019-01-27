BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive tackle, Kyle Williams, thought he played his last NFL game when the Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins, 42-10, in week 18 of the 2018 season.

Until, he was selected to replace the Titans defensive tackle, Jurrell Casey in the Pro Bowl for Team AFC.

Sunday marked Williams' sixth Pro Bowl appearance and he wasn't the only former Buffalo Bill who made it to the Pro Bowl.

Hall of Famer, Jim Kelly, who served as AFC Pro Bowl Captain along side former Dallas Cowboy and Denver Bronco, DeMarcus Ware.

Williams was apart of a goal line stand on 4th and 2 when San Francisco 49ers fullback, Kyle Juszczyk, attempted to get in the end zone.

Williams had 1 tackle in the game where the AFC defeated the NFC, 26-7.