This is Kim Pegula's first public appearance since suffering cardiac arrest on June 7, 2022.

PITTSFORD, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills co-owner and president Kim Pegula attended practice at Bills Training Camp at St. John Fisher Sunday, where she watched from a Black SUV.

Kim Pegula has remained out of the public eye, since suffering cardiac arrest in June last year.