WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Earlier this year Jim Kelly held his 32nd annual golf tournament. This weekend the Bills Hall of Fame quarterback is hosting his annual football camp for the 32nd year.

Kelly told 2 On Your Side's Stu Boyar he's "feeling great."

This year the camp is being held at Williamsville North High School instead of New Era Field. There's too much construction going at the Orchard Park location.

Kelly said his goal right now is to get the camp to 40 years and if he gets there the goal will become 50.