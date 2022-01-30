Mahomes, Chiefs win coin toss again, but not another Super Bowl berth

Bills fans experienced flashbacks when the Chiefs forced overtime against Cincinnati and won the coin toss. 'Pain,' Allen tweeted, showing he felt the same way.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills fans experienced some deja vu Sunday while watching the Cincinnati Bengals beat the Kansas City Chiefs 27-24 in overtime in the AFC championship game.

It all looked so familiar to what happened exactly one week ago at Arrowhead Stadium, with the Chiefs kicking a field goal to force overtime and winning the coin toss. Patrick Mahomes marched right down the field, scored a touchdown, and ended the Bills' season with a wild 42-36 overtime victory.

The fact that Josh Allen and the Bills offense never touched the ball in overtime was a hot topic for the past week, both in Western New York and nationwide, as the league's overtime rules were scrutinized.

Allen was having flashbacks too, leading to this tweet:

Pain. — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) January 30, 2022

The same script didn't happen this Sunday, though.

Mahomes threw an interception on Kansas City's first possession in overtime, which meant the next team to score would win. The Bengals drove into Kansas City territory, and Evan McPherson booted the game-winning field goal from 31 yards out to seal a historic moment for the franchise.

This will be the Bengals' first trip to the Super Bowl in 33 years. They lost 20-16 on Jan. 22, 1989, to the San Francisco 49ers, after Joe Montana connected with John Taylor for a game-winning 10-yard touchdown pass with just 34 seconds left in the game.

Bengals wide receiver Cris Collinsworth retired after that game. He's now in the broadcast booth, where he will be calling SuperBowl LVI for NBC Sports on Sunday, Feb. 13.