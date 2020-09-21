Josh Allen up for NFL FedEx Air Player of the Week

Josh Allen threw for 417 yards and scored 4 touchdowns in the team's 31-28 win over the Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following a promising performance win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is up for a NFL weekly honor.

Allen is now up for NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week. He is up for the honor against Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

This is a fan voted honor and if he wins, this will be his first honor as NFL Air Player of the Week.

Allen reached a career high in yards passing for the second week in a row, and became the first Buffalo quarterback to have back-to-back 300-yard games since Drew Bledsoe in 2002.