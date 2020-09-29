Josh Allen up for NFL Air Player of the Week for second straight week

Allen went 24 for 33, threw for 311 yards and scored 4 touchdowns to rally the Bills in a 35-32 win on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following his fourth quarter comeback performance against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, QB Josh Allen is up for an NFL honor again this week.

Josh Allen has been nominated for FedEx NFL Air Player of the Week for a second consecutive week. This week, Allen is up against Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson.

Allen went 24 for 33, threw for 311 yards and scored 4 touchdowns to rally the Bills in a 35-32 win on Sunday.