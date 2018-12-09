Orchard Park, NY - Josh Allen will get his first NFL start Sunday when the Buffalo Bills host the San Diego Chargers.

Bills coach Sean McDermott made the announcement Wednesday morning saying, "it's the right move for our team." McDermott, however, would not discuss if this permanent change.

McDermott also complimented Allen on his play Sunday in relief of Nate Peterman. McDermott said of Allen, " I Thought his command of the offense was there, getting us in and out of the huddle, executed fairly well at times."

The head coach was also asked about the decision to start Peterman last week. McDermott said, "I stand by the decision and I stand by this move."

ESPN's Chris Mortensen first reported that Allen would get the start on social media Wednesday morning.

