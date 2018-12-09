ORCHARD PARK, NY - After the Bills worst opening week loss in franchise history, a 47-3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens last week, they're making a change at quarterback.

The Bills will start rookie Josh Allen in week two against the Los Angeles Chargers instead of Nathan Peterman.

Sean McDermott on Josh Allen starting: “I’m not going to get into how permanent it is. It’s the right move for our team. I’m not going any further than that.” @WGRZ — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 12, 2018

Allen replaced Peterman early in the third quarter against the Ravens after Peterman went 5 for 18 for 24 yards and two interceptions for a quarterback rating for 0.0.

The offense only managed one first down while Peterman was in. That came on the Bills' first drive of the third quarterback before Allen came in.

"He's [Josh Allen] prepared. He will be prepared, I don't think he's prepared yet. It's a natural progression during the week but he'll be prepared. At the end of the day he's a young player. We keep that all in mind and manage expectations and know we embrace that growth mindset that there's gonna be some challenges, some adversity and you keep learning as you go and you embrace that," Sean McDermott said.

QB1



Hey #BillsMafia, here's a 1:18 of Josh Allen at practice today (during the media portion) as he gets ready to make his first start this week. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/GpP5JQD0Rk — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) September 12, 2018

McDermott was also asked about the decision to start Peterman last week. He said, "I stand by the decision and I stand by this move."

