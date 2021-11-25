Allen throws for 4 touchdowns as Bills bounce back, beat hobbled Saints, 31-6

Josh Allen threw for 260 yards, and Buffalo’s defense stifled the Saints, who were playing without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara for a third straight game.

NEW ORLEANS — Josh Allen passed for 260 yards and four touchdowns, Buffalo’s defense stifled New Orleans’ short-handed offense and the Bills rolled to a 31-6 victory that sent the injury-ravaged Saints to their fourth straight loss.

Tight end Dawson Knox caught two touchdown passes during the prime-time game on Thanksgiving. That gave him a franchise-best seven touchdowns in a single season by a tight end. His second score gave the Bills a 24-0 lead.

The Saints were playing without dynamic running back Alvin Kamara for a third straight game and were shut out for the first three quarters.