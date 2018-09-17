ORCHARD PARK, NY - Josh Allen showed why the Bills made the right decision to start him over Nathan Peterman in week two against the Chargers. Well really he just confirmed it.

While the offense still has a long way to go, it found the end zone and managed to put up 20 points with Allen under center. He went 18-33 for 245 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

"I felt comfortable for the most part. There are some things that they did that we didn't see on film and I didn't see on film and that's being a rookie, that's part of it. The defensive coordinator is always going to try and throw and try to get you out of your element," Josh Allen said after the game.

"I have to be better with the pass protection. I have to be better with getting the ball out quicker and ultimately taking care of the football. Two interceptions, they were just two plays that I could have changed," Allen explained.

While Allen is an improvement, it was too much to expect him to win the game with his arm. The Bills have to get the running game going but that doesn't get any easier with LeSean McCoy now dealing with a rib injury. He was in and out of the game but there is no update on his status so far.

The offensive line once again needs to play better. Allen was sacked five times against the Chargers. As a whole, the offense needs some work.

