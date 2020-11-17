Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs continue to lead league in passing, receiving yards

The team is going into their week 11 bye following their 32-30 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Two Buffalo Bills are leading the league on offense in multiple categories heading into the team's bye week and into meaningful December games.

Through 10 weeks of the NFL season, quarterback Josh Allen and the Bills' newest wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, are leading the league in passing and receiving yards, as well as receptions for Diggs.

QB Josh Allen has 2,871 passing yards on the season through 10 weeks of play. He is leading the league.

WR Stefon Diggs is leading the league in receiving yards with 906 and leading the league in receptions with 73.

Diggs is also leading the league in receptions for 20+ yards a reception with 15.