Allen, Diggs take their first preseason game snaps for Bills

Josh Allen played one quarter before Matt Barkley entered the game.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Many of the Bills' starters saw their first snaps of the preseason on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

The early results favored the Steelers, who scored two touchdowns in the game's opening 4 minutes, 23 seconds, using big plays on offense, defense, and special teams.

The Steelers got the ball first, and running back Jaylen Warren quickly scored on a 62-yard touchdown run.

On the ensuing drive, Bills quarterback Josh Allen stepped on the field for the first time during the preseason. He didn't stay on the field long, completing 1 of 2 passes for 8 yards as the Bills went three-and-out before punting.

Steelers wide receiver Calvin Austin III returned that punt 54 yards, and Pittsburgh cashed in after just one play, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Kenny Pickett to tight end Pat Freiermuth. The Steelers led 14-0 at the 10:37 mark.

Allen and the Bills offense had more success on their second drive, marching 31 yards on nine plays. Penalties for an illegal block above the waist and holding helped stall momentum on a drive that had reached the Pittsburgh 38-yard line.

The Bills' third drive went nowhere. Three plays ended in a net loss of 3 yards as the first quarter drew to a close.

Allen completed 7 of 10 passes for 64 yards before Matt Barkley took over in the second quarter. Wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis both had two catches, and first-round draft pick Dalton Kincaid had three receptions.

Latavius Murray was the Bills' leading rusher in the first half with six carries for 26 yards. James Cook had three carries for 3 yards.