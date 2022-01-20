Josh Allen snow sculpture completed in Cuba by 2 local artists

Eric Jones has done some larger-than-life Bills snow sculptures before. For this one, he got some help from Vinny Alejandro on a colorful creation in Cuba.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eric Jones has done some larger-than-life Bills snow sculptures before. He's now done it again, and even brought in some help to expand on his work.

Jones on Thursday afternoon posted his latest creation, a snow sculpture in Cuba that depicts Bills quarterback Josh Allen surveying the field and getting ready to throw.

Adding another layer to the artwork, he brought in Vinny Alejandro to paint the sculpture. Alejandro is well known for his murals in Buffalo and elsewhere across Western New York.

Last March, Jones talked with 2 On Your Side about carving an 8-foot tall ski boot in the middle of Ellicottville for people to come and take photos with.

Alejandro, who grew up in Buffalo's Old First Ward, told 2 On Your Side in 2019 that he loves celebrating all the reasons and the places that make Western New York home.

"I've been drawing since I was a little kid and just doodling here and there, and I used to draw with my mom all the time," Alejandro said. "And it's just always been something that I've been passionate about as far as art goes. The murals came later."