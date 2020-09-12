Josh Allen says 'there's still plenty of work to do' after AFC honor

Josh Allen has 33 total touchdowns this season and only needs one to tie the team record held by Jim Kelly back in 1991.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — All season long Josh Allen has been putting up ridiculous numbers and that continued against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week for the third time this season.

Allen completed 80 percent of his passes, notched 375 yards and four touchdowns and no interceptions.

This was sixth 300-yard game of the season and he only needs just one more to tie Drew Bledsoe for the most in one season.

The four touchdowns also tied a career high. Allen now has 33 total touchdowns this season and only needs one to tie the team record held by Jim Kelly back in 1991.

Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week. Allen is now the first player in #Bills history to win it three times in a season. — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 9, 2020

Allen is on a high right now and his name is buzzing throughout the league, but for him even through the accolades there still plenty to fix.

"A lot of it has to do with being in the same system for three years," Allen said. "Understanding the concepts that we are running, utilizing the help that we’ve brought into our quarterback room and trying to understand defense a lot better."

It's been 21 YEARS since the #Bills have won Monday Night Football. That changed tonight. Bills defeat the #49ers 34-24 in Phoenix.



Buffalo improves to 9-3 and keeps a one game lead in the AFC East.



The 11-1 #Steelers are up next for some Sunday Night Football. — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) December 8, 2020

"Just understanding my throwing motion allows me the throw the ball more consistently than the last couple years. Coach has a lot of confidence when your completing your passes on a regular basis," Allen said.

"You know still a lot of things to clean up like ball placement decision making goes but that can be fixed but there’s still a lot to improve on and no where I want to be."

Where Josh Allen is right now is a great start.

Facing the Steelers:

We've seen the Bills dynamic offense do some incredible things throughout this season, but once again they're facing a team that is just as dominant on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have two receivers combining for almost 1400 yards and their ground game has 645 yards. Their defense is only allowing 17 points per game and 300 yards, including a sack machine in TJ Watt who sits at 12 on the season.

This will not be an easy task for Buffalo and probably one of their most anticipated games as its on the big stage for Sunday Night Football.

The Steelers have won five straight road games and after a loss to the Washington Football Team, Pittsburgh is looking to redeem themselves.