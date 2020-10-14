Josh Allen says he has to be better; Bills defense confident moving forward

The Buffalo Bills had the day off Wednesday after a Titans blowout loss on Tuesday night, 42-16.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It was a hard punch to the gut for the Bills Tuesday night as the Titans ran all over the undefeated Buffalo team. It was their worst game of the season especially for the back bone of team, quarterback Josh Allen.

From two interceptions by Malcolm Butler, numerous missed throws and a sack, it just wasn’t Allen’s night.

The 24-year-old finished 26-of-41 passing for 263 yards. After this solo performance, many are trying to hop off the “Josh Allen train,” but as the pillar of the team, he takes all accountability.

"I have to be better on that first drive," Allen said. "Obviously putting that ball in front of Andre (Roberts) and letting him make an easier catch. In the second half, I have to be better on that, but I don't feel the Titans defense fooled me too many times. Credit to them because they came out ready to play and they made more plays than we did."

Allen added that the Bills will learn from this loss, and losses do happen, so there’s no reason to make it any bigger than what it should be. What is certain is that all eyes will be on Josh Allen when the Bills play the Chiefs to see how strong Allen can bounce back.

Buffalo suffers their first loss of the season against the Tennessee Titans, 42-16. https://t.co/9mVadsaBwE — WGRZ (@WGRZ) October 14, 2020

But Allen's performance wasn't the only one lacking, so was the defense.

The Bills defense was out played by the Tennessee Titans. We're talking about a team who had one practice since late September. Instead of the Titans looking like the faulty team, it was the other way around.

Buffalo was without cornerback Tre White and linebacker Matt Milano and their presence was clearly missed. The Titans made big plays in the passing game and their run game was superb, which has been an issue for the defense in the past. Tennessee had 25 first downs to go along with Ryan Tannehill’s 195 passing yards and 139 yards on the ground.

"If you saw the score you can tell it kind of got out of hand," said safety Micah Hyde. "There’s a few plays we wish we could have back. Once the bleeding started, we couldn’t stop it."

When the defense was needed the most they couldn’t get the Titans offense off in three downs.

"We have to find a way to get off the field on third down so that way we can give our offense the football with good field position so their not having to drive the full length of the field," said defensive end Jerry Hughes. "We just have to excel a lot better on defense and just help our team out."