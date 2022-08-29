Josh Allen ranked in top 15 NFL players

Josh Allen was voted into the top 15 NFL players, the voting takes places by the players themselves.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Over the weekend, the NFL released the final 25 players in its top 100 based on voting by the players themselves.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen of course made the list and he came in at number 13.

The Bills shared out a tweet celebrating its quarterback's ranking, captioned "That's out quarterback."

This is a bit of a drop in rank for Allen, who came in at number 10 last year. Allen wasn't the only quarterback whose ranking took a hit. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chefs dropped from number one to number eight this year.

But who came in at number one?