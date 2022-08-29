Josh Allen ranked in top 15 NFL players

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Over the weekend, the NFL released the final 25 players in its top 100 based on voting by the players themselves.
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen of course made the list and he came in at number 13.
The Bills shared out a tweet celebrating its quarterback's ranking, captioned "That's out quarterback."
This is a bit of a drop in rank for Allen, who came in at number 10 last year. Allen wasn't the only quarterback whose ranking took a hit. Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chefs dropped from number one to number eight this year.
But who came in at number one?
The seven-time Super Bowl champ and three-time MVP Tom Brady. This is the fourth time Brady has been voted as the top-ranked player.