Allen offers mixed messages on Bills offense

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is struggling in attempting to assess the inconsistencies which have plagued Buffalo's offense over the past two months.
The fourth-year starter was defiant in saying, “We still got it,” before later conceding the offense is in a rut.
The Bills have averaged 12 fewer points and 72 fewer yards over the past six games in compared to their first six.
The drop-off in production has led to Buffalo losing four of its past seven and slipped down the AFC standings to seventh overall.
Up next for the Bills is a showdown with Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.