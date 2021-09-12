Allen offers mixed messages on Bills offense

The Bills have averaged 12 fewer points and 72 fewer yards over the past six games, compared to their first six.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen is struggling in attempting to assess the inconsistencies which have plagued Buffalo's offense over the past two months.

The fourth-year starter was defiant in saying, “We still got it,” before later conceding the offense is in a rut.

The Bills have averaged 12 fewer points and 72 fewer yards over the past six games in compared to their first six.

The drop-off in production has led to Buffalo losing four of its past seven and slipped down the AFC standings to seventh overall.