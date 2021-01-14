Josh Allen nominated for 2020 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year

Allen faces stiff competition against other nominees, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Quarterback Josh Allen continues to get national recognition for his outstanding season performance that has the team in the playoffs for the third time in the past four years.

The 24-year-old QB is nominated for the 2020 FedEx Air NFL Player of the Year. Allen faces stiff competition for the honor, going up against Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers signal caller Aaron Rodgers.

Allen had the fourth-highest passer rating (107.2) in the NFL this season and was fifth in both passing yards (4,544) and touchdown passes (37). Both are Bills' single season franchise records.

Starting now until Tuesday, February 2 at 3 p.m. eastern time, you can vote here for all of the FedEx Air & Ground NFL Player of the Year nominees, on Twitter via the @NFL published polls and on the NFL Mobile App.

Winners will be announced during NFL Honors, a two-hour prime time awards special airing nationwide on February 6, the night before the Super Bowl.