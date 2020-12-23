Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for fourth time this season

This is Allen's sixth time being named offensive player of the week.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, for a record fourth time this season, has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week.

This is Allen's sixth time being named offensive player of the week. According to the Buffalo Bills, in team history, he trails only Jim Kelly for the amount of times he has received his honor his his career.

The Bills say Allen has also become the fifth player in league history to throw for over 350 yards with two touchdowns via passing and rushing in a single game. Allen is among Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees and Steve Young in having reached that milestone.