Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week after leading the Buffalo Bills to a bounce back 38-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Orchard Park on Sunday.

Allen threw for 274-yards and three touchdowns connecting with nine different receivers on the day. As important, is what he didn't do which was turn the football over after throwing three interceptions and fumbling in the Bills season opening loss to the Jets the week prior.

This is the 11th time Allen has won the award, which sets a franchise record as he has now surpassed Bills Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott says Allen found the right mix of "spectacular plays" against Las Vegas, and at the same time was "solid" the rest of the game, which he called the standard that Allen and other players are held to in their individual performance.

Allen and the Bills (1-1) face the Washington Commanders (2-0) in Landover, Maryland at 1:00pm on Sunday.

INJURY UPDATE:

Not practicing Wednesday:

S Micah Hyde (Hamstring), LB Leonard Floyd (ankle), TE Dawson Knox (back), DT Jordan Phillips (illness)

Limited;