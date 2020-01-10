Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

Allen becomes the first Buffalo Bill to accomplish this honor since 2011.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After an impressive start for the Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen has received some recognition from the NFL.

Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for September. The Bills made the announcement Thursday morning.

Allen becomes the first Buffalo Bill to accomplish this honor since 2011 when QB Ryan Fitzpatrick claimed the honor.

The team also shared some of Allen's stats for the month of September and three weeks into the season: Josh Allen currently leads the AFC in passing yards (1,038), passing touchdowns (10) and passer rating (124.8).

Josh Allen has been named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month.



Allen currently leads the AFC in passing yards (1,038), passing touchdowns (10) and passer rating (124.8). pic.twitter.com/AcMS8PiwnP — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) October 1, 2020

Through three weeks of the season, the Bills offense also leads the AFC in points, yards per game, and yards per play.