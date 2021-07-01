Josh Allen named AFC Offensive Player of the Month

This is the second time this season Allen has been awarded the honor.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the second time in the 2020-2021 season, Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Month.

Allen took home the honors for the month of December after throwing for 1,516 yards, 15 touchdowns, and just two interceptions over five games. He also rushed for 110 yards and scored two touchdowns.

Also this month, Allen became the first player in NFL history with 4,500-plus passing yards, 35-plus passing touchdowns, and five-plus rushing touchdowns in a single season.

Allen has also set several Bills records this season, including the single-season passing record and single-season passing touchdowns record.

This has earned him a spot in the national spotlight along with other star QBs like Kansas City Chief Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.