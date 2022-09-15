Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'

"It's going to be crazy," the Bills quarterback said. "I mean, a half day of school? That's how you create some Bills fans right there."

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday.

It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen weighed in on it.

"It's going to be crazy," Allen said. "I mean, a half day of school? That's how you create some Bills fans right there. You know, you get out of school. I hope they love the Bills. We'll need everybody here and screaming as loud as they can, and try to help us out on third down when our defense is out on the field."

School leaders at Frontier Central School District said they made the decision because of traffic concerns. The stadium parking lots will open three hours before the 7:15 p.m. kickoff, right in the middle of when the normal school traffic happens.

This change was announced to parents in a memo on Tuesday.

Orchard Park superintendent David Lilleck says he hopes this move will not only help students get home safely but also assist police on what is expected to be a very busy day for them.

Orchard Park made the change to its schedule in June in anticipation.