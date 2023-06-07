'A childhood dream come true' | Bills' Josh Allen on cover of Madden NFL 24

EA Sports made the announcement official this morning, with a reveal trailer, showing a virtual #17 running through defensemen.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills fans rejoice (or cower if you believe in the curse) Josh Allen has been named the cover athlete for Madden 24.

Allen later tweeted two covers for the game (one showing him being embraced by Bills Mafia) and calls it "A childhood dream come true"