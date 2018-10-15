ORCHARD PARK, NY - After leaving Sunday's game against the Texans with an elbow injury, Bills starting quarterback Josh Allen is now considered "week-to-week". Allen's status for this week's game against the Colts is now up in the air.

Head coach Sean McDermott would not exactly say what the severity of Allen's injury is, just that it is an elbow injury. Allen left the game in the third quarter and did not return.

Nathan Peterman came in and threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones then threw two interceptions late in the game, one was a pick-six for the Texans' game-winning touchdown.

When asked about who would start for the Bills if Allen can't play, McDermott keep saying "I'm confident in every player on our football team" including Peterman. When pressed further, McDermott gave the same response and added he's confident in every player to start or play.

The Bills still have veteran quarterback, Derek Anderson as an option if they can get him up to speed after signing him last week.

