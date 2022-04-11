Allen's interceptions have Bills on the ropes vs. Jets

Josh Allen has thrown two interceptions against the New York Jets. The score is tied 17-17 in the fourth quarter.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Ball security is something you often hear Josh Allen preach.

He hasn't practiced it well against the Jets.

Allen's second very poorly thrown interception of the game set the Jets up at the Buffalo 19-yard line late in the third quarter. Four plays later, New York quarterback Zach Wilson connected with James Robinson for a seven yard touchdown to give the Jets a 17-14 lead.

Allen was throwing to the left sideline on second-and-17 at the Buffalo 22 looking to hit Gabe Davis. He threw directly into the hands of Jets cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

Tyler Bass connected on a 51-yard field goal early in the 4th quarter to tie the game 17-17.

Allen's first interception came on the the first drive of the game when rolling right, he threw directly at Jets safety Jordan Whitehead.

Allen ran for two touchdowns in the first half.

It continues what has become a trend of questionable decision making by Allen who threw two interceptions in the second half of last week's win over the Green Bay Packers.