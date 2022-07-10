Allen, Davis power Bills to commanding halftime lead over Steelers

Josh Allen and Gabe Davis connected on touchdown passes of 98 and 62 yards to lead the Bills to a 31-3 halftime lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — During the course of the week, there were questions about Buffalo Bills receiver Gabe Davis.

Was his ankle healthy?

Davis answered those questions emphatically with 98, and 62-yard touchdown receptions from Josh Allen.

The Bills lead the Steelers 31-3 at the half.

Allen finished the half 14/23 for 348-yards and four touchdowns. Davis had those two touchdown receptions for 160-yards.

Buffalo struck early after Taiwan Jones muffed the opening kickoff, Josh Allen connected with Davis on the 98-yard touchdown just three plays into the game.

The 62-yard hook-up came after the Buffalo defense had forced a punt. Former Bills cornerback Levi Wallace had intercepted Allen in the end zone. Allen went deep to Davis again on the first play of the drive to give Buffalo a 17-3 lead.

Allen then capped a 2-play 53-yard drive with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to give Buffalo the 24-3 lead, and then found a wide open Kahlil Shakir for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:02 left in the half.

Bills kicker Tyler Bass had one field goal attempt blocked, but connected on a 35-yard attempt late in the first quarter.

Pittsburgh's Chris Boswell missed a 33-yard FG attempt late in the second quarter.

The Buffalo defense held Pittsburgh out of the end zone in the first half. Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett, a first round draft pick making his first career start, was 13/20 for 121-yards and was intercepted by Bills rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam near the end of the half.