Josh Allen emerging as a leader

Allen feels more "in control" of the offense.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — As Bills training camp wraps up, quarterback Josh Allen has emerged as a player that has elevated his game during the off season.

Entering into his third season, Allen has commanded more of a leadership role and that's clear among his peers.

“Josh has had a phenomenal training camp,” said Harrison Phillips. “That's the headline. That's the bullet point. He's done a fantastic job."



Harrison Phillips, defensive end, gloated about how Allen takes command in the huddles, the smart decisions he makes and how he sees the plays.

“Just the way he can get himself out of trouble if he needs to has improved. He was a phenomenal football player last year. Very underrated among the league, in my opinion, but he's a better player this year.”



With the New York Jets coming to town in a little over a week, Allen said he feels like he's in a good spot mechanically.

“My familiarity with my throwing motion right now has become really good,” said Allen. “I feel like I know what happens when I miss or when the ball comes out of my hand funky. Obviously, there's still a lot to work on and it's going to be a weekly thing. Nobody is ever going to be perfect but to reach perfection is what you have to think about.”

#Bills Josh Allen said he feels more in control of the offense this year. Added he at least has more answers to problems they are faced with. Also said he sees things more. — Ashley Holder (@AshNoelleTV) September 3, 2020