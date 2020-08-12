Josh Allen draws attention from one of the stars of "The Office"

Twitter is lighting up with quotes from the hit show thanks to Rainn Wilson.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A tweet about Josh Allen from one of the stars of the hit sitcom "The Office" is going viral Tuesday morning.

After the Bills' big Monday Night Football win over the San Francisco 49ers, Rainn Wilson who played Dwight Schrute on the show tweeted ".@JoshAllenQB is my second favorite quarterback." Based on his social media, Wilson is a Seattle-native and a Seattle Seahawks fan.

.@JoshAllenQB is my second favorite quarterback. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) December 8, 2020

That tweet quickly went viral, sparking an influx of "The Office" references. The team even got in on the action tweeting, "Bills. Beets. Battlestar Galactica." The Bills referencing the show's iconic line "Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica."

Later, Josh Allen himself responded to the tweet, asking Wilson "Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb?" which is another reference to the iconic show.

Assistant favorite Qb, or assistant to your favorite Qb? https://t.co/LCl34Emxum — Josh Allen (@JoshAllenQB) December 8, 2020