ORCHARD PARK, NY - Josh Allen has missed the past three games with a right sprained elbow but there is a chance he could return this week against the Jets.

Allen is now considered "day-to-day" and head coach Sean McDermott did not rule him out for the game yet.

"He has begun to throw as part of his rehab. He threw a couple times over the weekend and then he threw again this morning. I thought he had a good day. He threw about a hundred balls which in the course of a practice is about average workload for a normal practice so he has progressed well with our medical staff," McDermott said on Monday afternoon.

Derek Anderson remains in the concussion protocol after missing last week's game against the Bears. There is still no update on when he'll return.

Nathan Peterman will serve as the emergency plan where if Allen and Anderson both can't play, he will start this week.

Other injuries:

Tremaine Edmunds remains in the concussion protocol.

Chris Ivory has a shoulder sprain and was taken to the hospital after the game on Sunday and was "checked for some internal issues" according to McDermott. Ivory was released and cleared last night and is "day-to-day".

Charles Clay has a hamstring injury and Trent Murphy is still dealing with a knee injury. Both are considered "week-to-week".

