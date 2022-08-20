Josh Allen throws TD on only series before Keenum, Bills crush Broncos

Fans could quickly breathe a sigh of relief after their starting quarterback came out of the game following an impressive first series.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Josh Allen playing in a preseason matchup was enough concern for Buffalo Bills fans before the team hosted the Denver Broncos on Saturday.

They could quickly breathe a sigh of relief after their starting quarterback came out of the game following an impressive first series, ending with a laser of a 28-yard touchdown pass to Gabriel Davis.

Allen went 3 for 3 for 45 yards in the air, and more importantly, he was untouched by the Broncos defense on the way to the Bills' 42-15 win over Denver.

"It did feel weird only to play six, you know, once you get into that little rhythm," Allen said after the game.

After struggling in the first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, Case Keenum relieved Allen and was much improved from his three-turnover performance last Saturday.

Keenum was 16-of-18 passing for 192 yards and a touchdown finishing the first half of the game before Matt Barkley came in for the second half.

While the Broncos weren't playing many defensive starters, the Bills offense was still impressively steam rolling Denver.

Buffalo scored a touchdown on each of its first six drives of the game.

For a team that had its quarterback as its second-leading rusher last season, the Bills also boasted a strong run game on Saturday.

Zack Moss scored twice on just four carries for 19 yards. Duke Johnson also scored twice on nine carries for 55 yards.

The Bills' third and final preseason game is next Friday at 7 p.m. on the road against the Carolina Panthers.

Here come the Josh Allen-led Buffalo Bills for the first time since Kansas City @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/rUpmNEgiN6 — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) August 20, 2022