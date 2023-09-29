Josh Allen's touchdowns, by the numbers

The Bills quarterback has always been a threat to score with his arm and with his legs. How does he compare to other players when they were in their 6th NFL season?

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills quarterback Josh Allen has always been a threat to score with his arm and with his legs, but how does he compare to other players when they were in their sixth NFL season?

Pretty well, actually, according to NFL statistics.

Since he entered the league in 2018, Allen has thrown 143 touchdowns and run for another 39, giving him 182 combined touchdowns. That's the fourth-best total for a sixth-year player, trailing the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (204), Hall of Famer Dan Marino (199), and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (184).

Allen also has 26 games where he's thrown and run for a touchdown, the most in the league since 2018.

When it comes to touchdowns on the ground, Allen can quickly move up a couple spots on that list of quarterbacks. Newton by far and away has the most with 75, followed by Hall of Famer Steve Young (43) and former Chargers and Bills quarterback Jack Kemp (40). Then comes Allen with 39 and Kordell Stewart with 38.

Allen will have the opportunity to move up those lists when the Bills host the Miami Dolphins at 1 p.m. Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

