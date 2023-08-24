Allen, Bills starters will play in Saturday's preseason finale

Bills coach Sean McDermott announced prior to Thursday's practice that Josh Allen and the rest of the starters will play in Chicago on Saturday.

During last weekend’s game, Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and a lot of the other starters only saw around a quarter of game action and yet, in that first half of the game, the team accounted for 12 of their 13 penalties on the night.

Therefore, even though he did not come right out and say that the team's performance last week is why the starters will be playing again this week, McDermott simply said that it is just what's best for the team right now.

“Every preseason is a little bit different based on where guys are and where the team is, and so they’re going to play this week," McDermott said. “I feel like it's best for where we're at right now.”

McDermott did not give any other details aside from going on to say that there is no time limit for how long any of these guys will play on Saturday, but just that they will be out on the field for some portion of the game.