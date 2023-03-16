Jordan Poyer speaks about his decision to return to Buffalo

Veteran safety Jordan Poyer returned to the Bills' facility on Thursday for the first time since the end of the season to make his new 2-year contract official.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — For many, so far, the free agency period for the Buffalo Bills has certainly not gone as expected.

After losing Tremaine Edmunds to the Bears early in the week, there was still a huge question mark next to veteran safety Jordan Poyer and whether he would return to Buffalo.

Just a few hours before the official start time of free agency, it was announced that the Bills and Jordan Poyer had come to an agreement on a two-year deal to stay in Buffalo.

Poyer spoke for the first time since the signing on Thursday afternoon and had a lot to say about his first, and very stressful experience, being a free agent. He mentioned that he was interested in checking out the market and seeing what was out there, but ultimately, it really came down to his happiness.

"I was seeing just what else was out there and there wasn't anything," Poyer said. "Being here was going to make me happy. Being here with the guys that I'm here with. Being here with the community that I've grown to love."

His happiness, he says, is in Buffalo. His home, his people are all in Buffalo. He has 11 years of experience in the NFL, six years with the Bills, and Poyer went on to say that although he doesn't want to put a timestamp on his career just yet, he does plan to finish his time on the field as a Buffalo Bill.

"I knew that this is where I wanted to be," Poyer said. "I knew that this is where I wanted to play. These are my people. I've been here six years. I love it here. I'm comfortable here and I know the expectations that I have elsewhere."

Poyer also wanted to clear the air about a viral and misunderstood comment that he made about a month ago on his podcast about the taxes and lack of sunshine in the State of New York.

"Sorry, I said it," Poyer said. "I said the truth but that had nothing to do with my decision on whether or not I was going to come here."

Poyer said that he's been in touch with a lot of his teammates during the offseason so far but he's especially excited to be back with his fellow safety Micah Hyde. He took some time to talk about his relationship with Hyde and just how much of an influence he was in Poyer's decision to come back to Buffalo.

The Hyde and Poyer duo surely have a lot of unfinished business to finish.